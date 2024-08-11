Princess Eugenie reveals rare details about royal family's Balmoral trip

Princess Eugenie gave a rare insight into the royal family's summer holidays at Balmoral.



During an old interview in the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, the Princess of York shared sweet memories of her time spent with the late Queen Elizabeth in Scotland.

She said, "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Eugenie added, "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time."

"It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared.

It is pertinent to mention that reports claimed King Charles had arrived at Balmoral with Queen Camilla. More members of the royal family will join the summer celebrations in the coming days.

It is also reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton will head to Scotland next week alongside her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.