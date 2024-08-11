Adam Lambert shares his thoughts about The Voice Australia show

Adam Lambert reflects on The Voice Australia show

Adam Lambert has recently shared about The Voice Australia reality show.

“The format is a bit different to American Idol that I was on, but I love that we get to mentor people and put together a team,” said Lambert in a new interview with Perth Now.

Lambert explained, “I think that's what drew me to this in the first place, the chance to get to help, give them some helpful criticism and encouragement.”

“It's an exciting creative process,” remarked the musician, who alongside LeAnn Rimes and Kate Miller Heidke replaced outgoing judges including Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo for the upcoming 13th season.

While discussing about this season, Lambert stated, “It's surpassed any expectation I had. The talent is really, really great.”

“There are different styles of singers and something for everybody. I know that sounds like a generic pitch, but there really is,” explained the singer.

Lambert added, “We have singers doing contemporary pop songs, country and soul.”

For the unversed, the musician, who was the runner-up on the 2009 season of American Idol, established solo career with his Billboard number three debut album For Your Entertainment.