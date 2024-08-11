Chloe Goodman steps out for first time since revealing 'not ready' to forgive sister

Chloe Goodman seen out for the first time.

Chloe Goodman was spotted enjoying a stylish stroll along Brighton’s sea front on Sunday, marking her first public appearance since expressing a willingness to reconcile with her sister, Lauryn.

The model turned heads in a plunging leopard print dress, paired with chic shades and £300 Vivienne Westwood sandals, radiating effortless elegance.



The sisters' rift originated from Lauryn's decision to publicly disclose her affair with England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker.

She gave birth to son Kairo in 2019, while Walker was on a break from his wife, Annie Kilner.

The drama intensified in January when it was revealed that Walker had also fathered a daughter, Kinara, born last summer.

The fallout led to Chloe banning Lauryn from her wedding to Grant Hall in June, with the two seemingly on the brink of never speaking again.

In a new interview with The Sun, Chloe has shed light on her complex relationship with her sister Lauryn and weighed in on Lauryn’s ongoing High Court battle with footballer Kyle Walker.

Chloe revealed that while she is open to the idea of forgiveness, she isn’t ready to have a direct conversation with Lauryn just yet. "It’s not so much about forgiveness as it is about timing," she explained.

"I’m not ready to sit down and discuss things with her at the moment. I worry I might say things I’d regret."