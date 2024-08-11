Kate Middleton health update: Expert surprises fans with good news

Princess Kate is all set to surprise fans after the summer holidays with the royal family.



Catherine, who has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, has been recovering well and might return to the public eye 'next month,' claimed a royal commentator.

In conversation with The Sun, Phil Dampier highlighted the importance of Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour and then at the Wimbledon men's singles final, which proves she has been 'clearly doing better' during her cancer battle.

The royal expert said, "Her two last outings indicate that she is clearly on the mend and hopefully, she will be back in action in a month or in the autumn, we can expect to see her gradually start appearing on future public engagements."

However, Phil emphasises the future Queen's plans will be made on the advice of her doctors as the Princess herself admitted that she is not "out of the woods" yet.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton released an emotional statement on June 14, updating her well-wishers about her health condition.

In a heartfelt note, she revealed, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

