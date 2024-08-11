'The Simpsons': 4 new episodes slated to stream exclusively on Disney+

The Simpson exclusive episodes from season 36 to be premiere on Disney+ from December 17

The Simpsons are set to deliver even more laughs with four never-before-seen episodes coming to Disney+ this upcoming season.

According to Variety, on Saturday, August 10, the executive producers of The Simpsons revealed the exciting news at Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim.

Among the new episodes is a special Christmas-themed two-parter titled O Come All Ye Faithful, set to debut on December 17.

It is pertinent to note that the premiere date coincides with the 35th anniversary of the very first Simpsons episode aired back in 1989, which also had a holiday theme, Simpsons Roasting Over an Open Fire.

According to Disney+, in addition to the Christmas special, two other episodes, The Past and the Furious and Yellow Planet, are set to air in the "months ahead."

Moreover, in October, fans will receive a new exclusive Simpsons Halloween-themed short, adding to the beloved series' tradition of seasonal content.

This isn't the first time The Simpsons have delivered exclusive content on Disney+. In the past, they've released several popular shorts, including Plusaversary, The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, the Bart, and the Loki, and in 2021.

The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’, Welcome to the Club and When Billie Met Lisa in 2022, followed by May the 12th Be with You and Rogue Not Quite One in 2024.