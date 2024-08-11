Kate Middleton becomes source of 'inspiration' for key royal

Princess Kate has just no being loved by many royal fans due to her charismatic personality traits but also a key figure from the Firm has taken inspiration from the future Queen of England.

Princess Beatrice, who is a daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is seemingly following in the footsteps of Kate and Zara Tindall as she is 'confident in her own skin.'



As reported by The Mirror, body language expert Darren Stanton shared, "Beatrice is confident - similarly to Zara Tindall and Kate. She takes after her mother - who is also very much her own person. This is often shown through the clothes she wears, as she's not afraid to stand out from the crowd."

"In some ways, this is reminiscent of Kate, who she takes inspiration from. Kate's very similar in terms of being confident in their own skin," the expert stated.

Darren claimed that the Princess of York had taken quite a long time to gain 'confidence' but now she appears as a very 'self-assured' individual.

He added, "While she hasn’t been in the public eye as often as Kate, Beatrice has gradually shown she feels confident in her own skin. She holds her head high, is able to openly communicate her feelings and is happy to be taking part in Royal duties."