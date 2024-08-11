Taylor Swift's Austrian fans get special treat after show cancellation

In a surprise move, Taylor Swift and Disney are offering Austrian fans a special chance to watch the Eras Tour concert movie for free, following the cancellation of her Vienna shows due to a foiled terror plot.



Disney has partnered with ORF to air the film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), on Austrian TV on August 10.

Additionally, Disney+ is offering a free 7-day trial of its Premium service, allowing fans to stream the movie starting August 10.

This comes after the cancellation of Swift's concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8-10, which was prompted by the arrest of two men suspected of planning an attack on the events.

A third suspect was arrested on August 8.

The concert promoter announced the cancellation of Taylor Swift's Vienna shows on Instagram, citing safety concerns after two suspects were arrested in connection with a planned attack.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of Austria's Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, later revealed at a press conference that one suspect had admitted to intending "to carry out an attack" using "explosives and knives", to kill himself and a large number of people at the concert.

The singer-songwriter has acknowledged in the past that one of her "biggest fears" is an attack of this nature, even though she has never postponed a concert date because of threats of this nature.