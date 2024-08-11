Britney Spears bonds with on-off felon boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz's kids

Spears was seen having fun with the kids at a trampoline park while Soliz watched on

Britney Spears seems to have not only rekindled her controversial romance with on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Riachard Soliz but is also taking their relationship to the next level by bonding with his kids.



Just weeks after vowing that she’ll never be in a relationship with a man again, the Princess of Pop, 42, was spotted enjoying some family fun at Sky Zone trampoline park in Thousand Oaks, California, alongside Soliz and three of his nine children.

In photographs obtained by TMZ, Spears appeared to be in high spirits as she bounced around the park, following company protocol by swapping her shoes for bright orange socks.

Dressed casually in a pink top, denim shorts, and sunglasses, she even took a turn on the zipline and foam pit. Meanwhile, Soliz opted to sit out on the sidelines.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship first made headlines in September 2023, shortly after Britney’s divorce from Sam Asghari after a short-lived marriage.

Soliz, who has a chequered past with multiple misdemeanours and a felony, initially worked for Spears as a housekeeper before their relationship turned romantic.

Despite a public breakup in July following a heated argument that left the Toxic hitmaker with an ankle injury, the pair have seemingly reconciled.

Their brief split — during which Britney announced she was “single as f***” and vowed never to date again — provided only temporary relief to her inner circle, including her brother, who had expressed concern over Soliz’s influence.