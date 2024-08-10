Kylie Jenner gets special shoutout from mom Kris Jenner on big day

Kylie Jenner's mother Kris Jenner posts a throwback dump on her 27th birthday

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 27th birthday in style alongside her beloved family and kids.

Her mother Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to enlist the billionaire businesswoman’s ‘amazing’ attributes featuring a carousel of throwback snaps.

She wrote in the caption as Kris paid tribute to her youngest daughter, “Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!”

“I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy and I love watching you with your kids each and every day.

The mother-of-six continued to heap on praises for the makeup mogul, who is also a mother to daughter Stormi and son Aire.

“You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive and strong. You amaze and inspire me and so many others to be the very best version of ourselves.

“You teach me something new every day about love, life, and resilience, and I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy. May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy”

Kris shares Kylie and Kendall with her former partner Caitlyn Jenner, and shares Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob with her late former husband Robert Kardashian.