Snow White First Look: Rachel Zegler takes on Gal Gadot’s evil queen

Disney has just dropped the highly anticipated first look at their live-action adaptation of the beloved 1937 fairytale, Snow White.



The teaser trailer, unveiled at D23, features Rachel Zegler, as the enchanting Snow White and Gal Gadot, as the formidable Evil Queen.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the CGI Seven Dwarfs in action, from their silhouettes trudging to the mines to dancing joyfully with Snow White in their cozy cottage.

This comes after a summer of controversy when it was revealed that the dwarfs were initially planned to be replaced by "magical (non-dwarf) creatures" in an attempt to modernize the story.

Following backlash and a significant delay, the film now proudly showcases the classic dwarfs in its new footage.

Directed by Marc Webb, this reboot aims to blend timeless elements with a fresh perspective, as it navigates the balance between tradition and modern sensibilities.



Disney’s trailer also introduces Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, the film's male lead.

This marks a significant shift from the original 1937 classic, where Prince Florian was Snow White's love interest.

Rachel Zegler, who stars as Snow White, previously criticized the 1937 film, calling Prince Florian a "stalker" and the storyline "weird."



The trailer opens with a magical glimpse into Snow White’s world, showcasing Zegler entering a charming cottage brimming with woodland creatures.

As she sings "Whistle While You Work," she dances with the beloved animated dwarfs—Doc, Grumpy, Sleepy, Happy, Sneezy, Bashful, and Dopey.