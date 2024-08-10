Blake Lively discovers her 'spitting' image in 'It Ends With Us' co-star

Blake Lively gushes about 'crazy' similarities with It Ends With Us co-star

Blake Lively couldn’t stop raving about the “crazy” similarities between herself and her It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer.

The 36-year-old actress, who is also a producer on the film, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the uncanny similarities with Ferrer, who plays the younger version of Lively’s character in the new film.

She told the outlet, "We were like, ‘This is crazy' And there were other great actresses who gave great performances, but there was just no one but her.

“Because even if she didn’t act in a similar way as me or speak in a similar way or have similar mannerisms or look like me or have the same mole, her performance was so strong, her heart was so strong."

Meanwhile, Isabela shared that she was thrilled to land the role in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.

The 24-year-old actress said it was a huge compliment for her to play the same character as the Gossip Girl star.

She enthused, "I knew how important this movie was and how important Colleen is. Also, what a nice compliment to be like, ‘Could you play young Blake Lively?’ That’s the biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten in my whole life.”

With the release of the new film It Ends With Us on August 9, Blake Lively has garnered praise from fans all over the world.