BTS' Suga to face criminal investigation after electric scooter incident

BTS member Suga was fined and his license has been revoked after the DUI case

Suga would be booked for criminal investigation following a DUI incident involving an electric scooter.

According to Dispatch, an official from the Yongsan Police Station confirmed that the BTS member's case will be treated similarly to a drunk driving case involving a car because the electric scooter Suga was operating is not classified as a personal mobility device.

A personal mobility device is typically defined as a device that can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and weigh under 30 kilograms.

The scooter the South Korean rapper was using is categorized as a motorized bicycle, which under Korean law, carries the same legal weight as operating a car.

As a result of the DUI incident, Suga, 31, was fined, and his license has been revoked. Additionally, he was expected to face disciplinary action from his workplace.

Suga is currently serving as a social service agent in the South Korean military. However, on August 7, Korea’s Office of Military Manpower Administration announced that Suga would not face additional consequences from the military, as the incident occurred outside of his working hours and did not impact the military’s image.

When the case was initially reported, both Suga and his agency, BigHit Music, issued public apologies after he had returned home from the police station.