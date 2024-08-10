Princess Beatrice takes shocking step amid Prince William, Harry's feud

Princess Beatrice has taken a major decision as a member of the royal family after celebrating her 36th birthday.

As reported by GB News, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson might not become a peacemaker between the two estranged brothers.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, shared that the Princess of York is one of those family members who would "initiate peace in the family."

He added, "She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King—and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else—but she wouldn’t want to be too involved. She would try to be careful."

Grant dubbed Beatrice "approachable and trustworthy," and claimed she would have communicated with the royal siblings at "some point" in order to heal their rift.

However, he believes she will not be involved in the ongoing drama between the Waleses and the Sussexes as she is on good terms with them.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie have been called important to the royal family amid their health woes.

It has been said that the two sisters could play a notable role if they start working as active members of the Firm.