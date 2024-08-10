Ben Affleck ‘trying to stay focused’ this summer amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck's summer amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck seems to be having a hard time amid marital woes with his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.



“He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible,” a source told People about the star’s condition who has seemingly been involved in a divorce standoff with Lopez.

“It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either,” the insider shared.

However, the insider claimed that the Oscar winner is “doing well”, keeping himself occupied with work.

“He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop,” the source shared about the actor, who has been busy filming a sequel to his 2016 thriller The Accountant and producing several other projects including Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which has Lopez in the cast.

Affleck also meets up with his children.

“The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too,” the insider added.

Affleck and Lopez didn’t spend the summer together, with Lopez enjoying time in Europe and the Hamptons, while Affleck stayed in Los Angeles.

The couple have been facing issues in their marriage for several months now.