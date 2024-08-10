Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper want to spend rest of their lives together

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are there for each other: Source

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper want to spend the rest of their lives together amid their romance.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, Gigi and Bradley, who were linked romantically in October 2023, “are each other’s person”.

“They are there for each other in such a way that spending the rest of their lives together seems to be the next phase for them both,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Prior to sparking a romance, Hadid and Cooper were both single parents to daughters welcomed during previous relationships.”

“They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship,” admitted an insider.

The source pointed out, “They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when.”

The source revealed Bradley might be planning to soon get down on one knee by purchasing a new home near the Gigi family's horse farm estate in Pennsylvania.

“To be engaged and married within the next year is something nobody should be surprised about,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted cheering on Gigi’s best friend Taylor Swift alongside Travis Kelce, during the fourth night of the pop star's string of Eras Tour concerts at la Défense Arena in Paris, France back in May.