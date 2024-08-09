Sean Diddy’s ex Yung Miami addresses sexual abuse allegations against the rapper

Yung Miami opens up about Sean Diddy's sexual abuse allegations

Sean Diddy’s former partner Yung Miami has recently addressed sexual abuse allegations against the rapper.



Speaking on August 8 episode of her REVOLT series Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper, who split from Sean for over a year, said, “I can't speak on something that wasn't my experience.”

Elaborating on why Yung shared her reaction to the sexual abuse claims, the Twerk crooner stated, “I can't speak on something that I don't know.”

“I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience,” she shared.

Yung recalled, “I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers,” for Global Icon Award win at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I just feel like everybody is trying to crucify me for it like, ‘You was his biggest advocate, you was his cheerleader.’ But I was just celebrating him with the world, so why am I being crucified? Why am I being separated?” mentioned the City Girls rapper.

Yung, who is mother to, two kids, also opened up about her experience with domestic violence. She parted way from Sean in April 2023

“When all these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what's important,” she recounted.

Yung pointed out, “That was me, my career and my family and let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can't get caught up in that.”