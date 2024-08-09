Zoë Kravitz expresses her gratitude to fiancé Channing Tatum at 'Blink Twice' premiere

Zoë Kravitz praises love of her life Channing Tatum at Blink Twice premiere

Zoë Kravitz has recently expressed her gratitude to her fiancé and actor Channing Tatum at Blink Twice premiere on August 8.



During the movie’s premiere at the DGA Theatre on Thursday, Kravitz gave a heartfelt speech as she praised Tatum for his support and pep talks for her directorial debut.

“You supported me in every way,” said the 45-year-old, per PEOPLE.

Kravitz stated, “From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I messed it up.”

The Batman star also admired Tatum for his “patience and letting her be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak,” when it came to working on her new movie.

“Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure,” she remarked.

Kravitz mentioned, “Thank you for trusting me to female direct you.”

“It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kravitz and Tatum, who confirmed their engagement in October 2023 after being romantically linked in 2021, were spotted on a red carpet at the premiere for Blink Twice in matching black ensembles.