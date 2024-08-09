Jennifer Lopez shares touching scene with Jharrel Jerome in 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez portrays Anthony Robles’ mother in 'Unstoppable.'

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled a heartwarming glimpse from her upcoming film Unstoppable, featuring a tender moment with co-star Jharrel Jerome.

The first-look photo shows Lopez affectionately kissing Jerome’s forehead, highlighting a poignant scene from the movie.



Released by Amazon MGM Studios, the image arrives amid ongoing drama surrounding Lopez's allegedly estranged husband, Ben Affleck, who is a producer on the film.

In Unstoppable, Lopez takes on the role of Judy, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles.

The film tells the inspiring true story of Robles, who, despite being born without a right leg, triumphed as an NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler, defeating the powerhouse Iowa team that initially rejected him.

Robles, who clinched the national championship in 2011 while wrestling for Arizona State University, is portrayed with compelling depth in the film.

The film, based on the memoir Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by real-life wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

Robles himself served as a producer and even took on the role of Jerome’s stunt double for the film’s intricate wrestling sequences.

The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale as Robles’ father, Rick; Michael Peña as high school wrestling coach Bobby Williams; and Don Cheadle as ASU’s wrestling coach, Shawn Charles.