Jade Thirlwall reveals Little Mix tried to set her up with Prince Harry

Jade Thirlwall reveals awkward Prince Harry encounter.

Jade Thirlwall, the pop sensation and former Little Mix star, has opened up about a fascinating royal matchmaking attempt by her bandmates.

In a recent chat on Nick Grimshaw's Sidetracked podcast, Thirlwall, shared that Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock once tried to set her up with Prince Harry.



The unexpected setup happened at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015, well before Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.

She admitted she was both excited and nervous during the encounter. "I was single at the time, and all the girls were like, Oh, Harry. You could be in with a chance! I was thinking, Oh God, here we go," she recalled.

As Prince Harry made his way down the line to greet guests, Jade couldn’t help but fantasize about her own "Princess Diaries" moment, revealing a cheeky side to the royal encounter.

As Prince Harry made his way down the line of guests, Jade admitted to feeling a mix of nerves and embarrassment. "When it came to shaking his hand, the girls started getting excited and said 'ohhhhhhh' as he reached out," Jade laughed.

"I was like, 'Not in front of the Prince of England!' I thought he must have thought, What a weirdo!"

The star, who is now dating Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens, confessed she’s not great at flirting and didn’t feel any chemistry during their brief interaction.

"Maybe I did linger a bit on the handshake to catch a vibe, but there wasn’t one. I wish him well," she added.



