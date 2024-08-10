‘Blake Lively’s ready’ to direct ‘It Ends With Us’ sequel: Justin Baldoni

Jake Baldoni on Blake Lively directing It Ends With Us

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us costar and director doesn’t seem to think that helming a sequel of the movie is something he would prefer.



Baldoni shared about not considering to direct a sequel of the Colleen Hoover novel.

“I think there are better people for that one,” the Jane the Virgin alum told Entertainment Tonight about helming a movie sequel.

“I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of the 2016 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

“This isn’t my night—this is a night for all the women who we made this movie for. This is a night for Blake, this is a night for Colleen. I’m just so grateful that we’re here, five years in the making,” Baldoni told the outlet at the movie’s premiere.

Based on a script by Christy Hall, the film is directed by Baldoni and centres on Lively's character Lily Bloom, fresh out of college who relocates to Boston in order to begin the next phase in her life. Lily runs into Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon completing his residency, and they find themselves drawn to one another.