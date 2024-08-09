Jamie Lee Curtis spills why she wants movie crew to wear name tags

Jamie Lee Curtis on asking movie crew to wear name tags on set: Here's why

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently spilled the reason why she wants her movie crew to wear name tags.



Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Gold Minds podcast on August 8, the Freaky Friday star said, “There’s something really uneven about our position on a set, on a movie, in this arena.”

“You guys know our names; we don’t know yours. There’s something inequitable to me about that,” remarked the 65-year-old.

Jamie told the outlet, “On a movie set, if we were all working together, we would all be wearing name tags so that tomorrow when we came in, I would be able to then say, ‘Good morning, Sabine,’ without even a thought because I’ve learned her name.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Halloween actress also opened up about being “equitable” on set.

“It’s an important thing,” stated the Oscar winner.

Jamie explained, “It’s art; there isn’t hierarchy in art. It’s supposed to be a group of people. We can’t do our jobs without the crew.”

The Knives Out actress further said, “All of those people conspire with you to make a show that’s called ‘Gold Minds,’ which is your name there but you can’t do the show without all those people.”

Jamie added, “I believe that is the gorgeousness of the collaborative art form.”