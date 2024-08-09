Jenna Ortega reveals Tim Burton 'has jar of eyeballs in his house'

Jenna Ortega gives a spooky tour of Tim Burton’s home.

Jenna Ortega is pulling back the curtain on Tim Burton's eerie California home, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the gothic horror director's world.



In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair on August 6, Ortega, who has collaborated with Burton on several projects including Netflix’s Wednesday and the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel, shared some intriguing details about his residence.

Ortega described the home’s whimsical and darkly enchanting atmosphere, noting, "You walk in and it’s the huge throne from Alice in Wonderland.

And yes, there’s a jar of eyeballs in the bathroom." She also revealed that Burton often carries tiny statues or "his little creatures" in his pockets, adding to the home's quirky charm.

The actress’s insights align with previous accounts of Burton’s distinctive design style. In December 2022, PEOPLE caught a glimpse of his unique aesthetic through the eyes of Wednesday season one production designer Mark Scruton.

Scruton praised Burton’s meticulous approach to set design, emphasizing that "everything is very intentional" and thoughtfully framed.

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set to premiere in September, her revelations offer a captivating preview of the director's signature blend of the macabre and imaginative.