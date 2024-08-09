Prince William celebrates biggest milestone with heartfelt statement

Prince William expressed gratitude to people who have donated to a special cause in a heartfelt statement.

On August 9, the Prince of Wales revealed that London's Air Ambulance raised £15 million which will be beneficial for emergencies in the coming years.

Taking to Instagram, the future King of England reshared a post from London's Air Ambulance in which they announced their major milestone under the #UpAgainstTime appeal.

The post reads, "We are thrilled to announce we have passed our #UpAgainstTime appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come."

"We would also like to thank our Patron, The Prince of Wales, who has supported our appeal throughout – both publicly and privately. He has continued to champion our crucial work in delivering life-saving treatment across the capital throughout our appeal."

In response, William wrote, "Fantastic news! This is going to have life-saving impact. A huge thank you to everyone who donated. w."

Notably, the Prince of Wales' comments came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their new project Parents' Network which will combat the growing issue of cyberbullying and its negative impact on mental health.