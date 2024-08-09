Blake Lively calls 'It Ends With Us' a deep dive into 'joy, pain, and trauma'

Blake Lively describes 'It Ends With Us' journey.

Blake Lively has opened up about her role in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, It Ends With Us, describing it as a rich tapestry of "joy, pain, possibility, and trauma."

In a recent interview on Lorraine! with Christine Lampard, Lively, who stars as florist Lily Bloom, shared her personal take on the story's emotional breadth.

"I don’t see it as merely a tale of darkness or hope," Lively explained.

"To me, it's a women’s story that captures the full spectrum of life—joy, pain, levity, trauma, sadness, and the possibilities that lie in the past, present, and future."

She believes this multifaceted approach is what makes the story resonate so deeply with audiences.

Currently on a press tour for the film, her insights into the narrative reflect the depth and complexity she brings to her portrayal, offering a glimpse into the emotional core of It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively and Isabella Ferrer, who both star as different ages of Lily Bloom in the upcoming film, recently discussed their collaborative process on Lorraine!.

She portrays the older Lily, and Ferrer, who plays the younger version, shared insights into their dynamic working relationship.



In the interview, Ferrer highlighted the smoothness of their collaboration. "We met during our first camera test and had a few conversations," she explained.

"Though it wasn't extensive, we instantly connected. Our ideas about Lily were so aligned that it didn’t take long to achieve the synergy we have now."



