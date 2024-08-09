Travis Scott detained in Paris following altercation with bodyguard

Travis Scott's Paris arrest hits headlines.

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris on Friday morning, August 9, following a heated confrontation with his bodyguard at the luxurious George V hotel.

According to French police, the 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a security guard who intervened to break up the altercation.



The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, stating that officers were called to the five-star hotel to handle the incident.

The security guard, who was attempting to separate Scott from his bodyguard, was reportedly attacked during the struggle.

The case has now been handed over to the 1st district of the judicial police for further investigation.

The incident comes just a day after Scott was seen at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he attended Team USA’s basketball semifinal match against Serbia.

Thr high-profile arrest has already made headlines, with multiple news outlets including CNN, BBC News, NBC News, and France 24 covering the story.



