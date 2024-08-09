Sydney Sweeney issues statement on her decision to halt professional commitments

Sydney Sweeney offers insight into taking break from career

Sydney Sweeney is giving away all the information about her career following a relaxing summer getaway.

The 26-year-old actress recently opened up to America’s Cosmopolitan magazine about taking a few months off from work.

Sweeney admitted that since the Euphoria alum is “workaholic,” she finds it extremely “hard” to switch off from her career.

The multi-tasking actress said, "You know, it’s a very different feeling for me. I am a workaholic. I love to work and I love juggling a million things at the same time.

"It was almost like a challenge to myself, to take a step back and allow myself to go into vacation mode. And it’s been hard!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress claimed that her ‘amazing’ group of friends, who don’t work in the entertainment industry, help her stay grounded.

"My friends would hide my phone while I’d be trying to call my team so we could talk scripts and work!"

"Most of my friends are still my childhood friends, and that’s why most of them aren’t in the industry because I didn’t grow up in it. It’s very much just going back to my roots."

Sweeney, who is set to marry businessman Jonathan Davino, also stressed the value of keeping her personal life private, citing multiple reasons.