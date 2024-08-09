BTS' V enjoys Jeju Island getaway with Jimin, Jungkook in 'Are You Sure?!'

V made special guest appearance in BTS members Jimin and Jungkook's 'Are You Sure?!'

BTS bandmates Jimin and Jungkook’s travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, has dropped an exciting new preview clip featuring a surprise guest.



In the latest sneak peek, the duo is joined by fellow BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, as they embark on a new adventure to Jeju Island.

The preview begins with Jimin, 28, and Jungkook, 26, discussing their next destination when Jungkook suggests Jeju Island.

Moments later, V makes his appearance, playfully announcing, "You guys can’t go to Jeju without me!" Jungkook adds with a laugh, "He really insisted."

As the video continues, Jungkook jokingly tells V, "You might be the first and the last guest," while driving.

The trio is then seen having a blast, indulging in fun, light-hearted activities, and enjoying the laid-back vibe of Jeju Island.

Fans had long speculated about V’s appearance on the show due to previous hints, and now their anticipation has been rewarded.

For the unversed, Are You Sure?! follows Jimin and Jungkook on an impromptu vacation before their military enlistment, starting in the United States and continuing to Jeju Island and Sapporo.