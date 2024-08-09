Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck head for 'costly' divorce in Hollywood history

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce announcement is imminent, a friend of the couple revealed to Page Six.

The marriage has been over for some time, and with progress made on the terms, they're confident there's no going back.

According to the friend, "They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding - the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings - for decades."

The couple has finally closure on their past, with the friend stating, "They've turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They've seen things through to the end and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul. No further unanswered questions. They've seen all they need to see, and it's over."

According to the source, the Atlas star and Batman actor's divorce may become "the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever" due to their immense wealth.

As one of Hollywood's richest couples, with Lopez's global success in music and acting, the divorce proceedings are expected to be costly.

Although the official announcement is anticipated by summer's end, the couple has already begun taking steps to divide their assets.

For instance, they've listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale, along with various artworks purchased together, to split the proceeds.

"Ben has already found his new home and Jen is about to choose hers. It's totally decided and there is no interest, inclination or reason to back out," said a source close to the actor, who said that the estrangement is noticeable and the decision to divorce is firm.