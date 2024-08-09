'Saturday Night' trailer teases drama behind SNL's 1975 debut episode

Saturday Night recreated chaotic 90 mins before the first SNL episode was aired

The trailer for Saturday Night has amped up excitement for the upcoming film, offering a tantalising first look.



Released on Tuesday, August 6, the preview delves into the behind-the-scenes drama leading up to the very first episode of Saturday Night Live in 1975.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the film recreates the challenges, conflicts, and unexpected incidents that unfolded just 90 minutes before the iconic show aired its debut episode.

The first-ever broadcast of SNL took place on October 11, 1975. It was hosted by comedian George Carlin, with musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

The original cast, including Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, and Michael O’Donoghue, made their mark on the historic episode.

The trailer spotlights SNL's executive producer, Lorne Michaels, portrayed by Gabriel LaBelle, as he battles to get the show off the ground.

However, the road to the first episode is far from smooth, with unpredictable cast members and demanding studio executives creating drama.

At one intense moment, Michaels passionately exclaims, "NBC is lucky enough to have something as relevant as this show!"

Additionally, Jason Reitman co-wrote the screenplay for Saturday Night with Gil Kenan. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, courtesy of Sony Pictures.