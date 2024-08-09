King Charles takes big step amid rise in UK riots

King Charles is being kept updated about the ongoing unrest and riots across the UK.

As reported by BBC, the Monarch is not planning to release any public statement or visit the affected areas, however, he has been aware of the growing tension.



Notably, the King of England has been criticised by the anti-monarchy group for maintaining silence over the tragic incidents against ethnic minorities.



Graham Smith said, "We're told the monarch is supposed to be a figurehead who unites the nation, yet when the nation is in crisis he's nowhere to be seen."



Moreover, a renowned historian, Kate Williams, advised King Charles to extend his sympathies to the affected families in a conversation with Times Radio.



She shared, "This would be a moment for the King to talk about multiculturalism, the Commonwealth, people coming together, and I think that if I were advising him I would suggest making that statement sooner rather than later."

On the other hand, British author Sir Anthony Seldon suggested that the Monarch should stay away from the political situation.

He told BBC, "He is head of state, and it’s appropriate that while the crisis is going on, the head of government, the prime minister, handles the crisis management and says what is needed to be said."

"The time for the King to speak, if at all, is when everything has calmed down again. The issues that have led the riots are not going to go away quickly. We need to hear his considered thoughts then about societal harmony," the historian added.