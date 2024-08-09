Mandy Moore gives special surprise to her kids’ nanny: Deets inside

Mandy Moore wants to give surprise to her kids' nanny: More inside

Mandy Moore has recently decided to surprise her kids’ nanny Celina with backyard makeover in a new season of Celebrity IOU on HGTV.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the This is Us alum revealed, “Celina is a nanny, a chef, a surrogate parent, a house manager – I mean she literally does everything and anything in our lives.”

“I feel like I wouldn't be able to get through a single day without her,” stated the 40-year-old.

Mandy reportedly collaborated with Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform Celina’s backyard into a relaxing oasis in the season 5 premiere.

The pregnant actress, who shares two sons with husband Taylor Goldsmith, revealed that her sons called nanny “Cece”.

Reflecting on her friendship with Celina, the A Walk to Remember actress stated, “It’s been almost 15 years that we’ve known each other.”

“She has become closer than family. She’s just been this sort of constant in my life. I love her deeply. I will do anything for her,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mandy disclosed in an exclusive clip shared via the outlet, “Using the angle grinder was definitely one of the harder things I’ve been asked to do on this project.”

She continued, “It was terrifying seeing the sparks fly and making sure I was cutting it at the right angle.”

“I’m learning as I go but it’s fun and you feel accomplished,” said Mandy.