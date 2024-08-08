Prince William’s emotional reaction to Kate’s diagnosis revealed by author

Prince William’s life turned upside down as his wife Kate Middleton was announced to have an undisclosed type of cancer.

The Prince of Wales, who was already reeling from the news of his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the surgery of his wife, the news of Kate’s cancer was “devastating” for him, per royal author Robert Jobson.

The future king was “completely crestfallen” upon hearing the news, he told Us Weekly.

He suggested that William immediately felt “a lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach” when his wife’s diagnosis was revealed.

“It wobbled him,” the author continued. “There’s no doubt about that.”

As the senior working royal, who was not facing any health crisis, William had to fill in the space created by his father and wife’s absence in the public.

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Jobson told Us. “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”

Meanwhile, Kate herself was "very stoic" when she discovered her health condition and so was King Charles, who also had recently been delivered the news about his cancer.

However, Kate and her father-in-law had the same thing to tell William, which was "We need you now to stand up to the plate."