Taylor Swift predicted terror attack on Eras Tour 5 years ago?

Taylor Swift faces terror attack in Austria

Taylor Swift seems to have “feared” a terror attack on one of her shows years ahead of when an actual one was prevented from happening, suspectedly.



Swift once got candid that her “biggest fear” was if there was a terrorist attack at her concert, five years before authorities arrested two suspects targeting her Eras Tour.

The pop star confessed about her fear in 2019 to Elle, admitting that she was “terrified” of getting thousands of fans together in an arena after “the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting.”

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” Swift said before Lover Fest, which later got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe,” she added at that time.

At an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England, in May 2017, a suicide bomber left hundreds of people injured and killed 22 people.

Five months later, at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas, 58 people were killed by a lone gunman.