‘Eras Tour’: Taylor Swift thanks fans for making history in Warsow

Taylor Swift performed in Poland for the first time as part of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift’s debut performances in Poland were nothing short of magical.

After wrapping up three unforgettable Eras Tour nights at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy stadium, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, to share her joy and gratitude.

“Oh, I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!!” she wrote, accompanying her post with a series of photographs from her performance.

“Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last,” she teased, adding that she “seriously had the best time.”

The multi-Grammy-winner further expressed her amazement at becoming the first artist to play three consecutive nights at the venue.

In a TikTok video recorded during the last Eras Tour show in Warsaw, Swift proudly announced the milestone as she told the audience, “Warsaw, you have exceeded any dream I could have had for how amazing a crowd could be.”

Though she expressed her excitement for her upcoming shows in Vienna, Austria, Swift had to cancel the concerts due to a security threat.