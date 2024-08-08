Eva Mendes’ ‘grateful’ to Olympics for respecting star’s kid’s privacy

Eva Mendes thanks Olympics

Eva Mendes seems to be really happy and “grateful” to the Olympics for respecting her family’s privacy.



The Hitch star was spotted with her longtime partner Ryan Gosling cheering on the athletes at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final in Paris Aug. 4

The star is “grateful” that as she enjoyed the game

With daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, they were not made part of the spotlight.

“I love @nbcolympics didn't cut away to the kids !,” Eva wrote in a reply to an Instagram comment on her post, Aug. 6. “And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. Anyway it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people.”

She added one more for reply for another commenter, adding, “they were great about not posing the kids so l'm a grateful mama bear.”

“Morning in Paris. Sleep marks and all,” she captioned her post.

“The minute I see photographers when I’m out, my guard and my wall goes up. So I wanted to share this.”

“So grateful to @hotellutetia for the best experience,” she further added.



