Royal family future rests on Kate Middleton's shoulders

Princess Kate has been dubbed as a key player for the future of monarchy by a renowned English historian.

In conversation with GB News, Simon Heffer discussed Kate Middleton's recent headline-making appearances at Trooping the Colour and the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

He said, "She's enormously popular. And the fact that she turned up at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, I think he's reassured people that she's not perhaps as ill as some of them feared."

He added, "It's quite clear that she's being very ill and that her recovery is going to take some time."

Simon believes that the Princess of Wales gives hope to people about the monarchy amid growing royal health woes.

"...I think the monarchy is going through a rather good patch at the moment, but I think it's made them feel more confident that it's got a bright future," the author claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that the future Queen of England updated royal fans about her health in an emotional statement on June 14.

Kate revealed that she is "making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

As of now, the Princess of Wales is on a summer break with her family to 'unwind and relax' after a difficult start to 2024.