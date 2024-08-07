Tori Spelling unfazed by ex Dean McDermott’s new love: 'Done mourning'

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

Tori Spelling is done grieving over her failed marriage with ex Dean McDermott and is unbothered by him, moving on with his new love interest.

On the latest episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on her divorce from McDermott, sharing that the split was a long time coming and that she was ready for it.

"I grieved and mourned the relationship during it. So, when that part happened, that part was okay," she said.

When the actress and author was asked how she felt seeing photos of McDermott with his new girlfriend, she admitted it doesn’t bother her.

"My focus was just on the kids and taking care of them, and that was hard for them. But his girlfriend, when I first saw a picture of them together, it's funny because my brain wanted to be like, 'Oh, my gosh.' You know, jealous," the 51-year-old actress added.

"My new thing is gut check, instinct," she continued. "And I checked inside, and I was like, nope. I feel nothing."

Reflecting on her feelings for McDermott’s girlfriend Lily Calo, with whom he was photographed in October 2023, Spelling remarked, "She's really pretty. And it has been that consistently."