Prince Harry deprived of secure residence from King Charles due to seeds of enmity

The Duke of Sussex's relationship with senior members of the monarchy has deteriorated over the last few years

Prince Harry's lack of a secure residence is attributed to sowing seeds of enmity between him and King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as working members of the Royal Family and relocated to the US after a brief stay in Canada.

Their wedding took place in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, where they received Frogmore Cottage as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II. They resided there until 2020 when they withdrew from their royal duties.

Despite now living in Montecito, California, the Sussexes maintained Frogmore Cottage as their base in the UK and stayed there during their visits to England.

However, in 2023, after the publication of the Duke of Sussex's autobiography, Spare, which included criticisms of senior members of the Royal Family like Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, King Charles requested that they vacate the royal residence.

Prince Harry requested to retain Frogmore Cottage until after King Charles's Coronation in May 2023.

The Sussexes formally moved out of the residence in July 2023 and have not secured a UK base since then.

The Duchess of Sussex did not attend the King's Coronation and has not visited the UK since September 2022.

Prince Harry has made several trips to London since leaving Frogmore Cottage but has opted to stay in hotels rather than at a Royal Family residence.

According to an insider speaking to the Daily Beast, the eviction from Frogmore Cottage has made it challenging for the Duke of Sussex to visit the UK regularly.

The source said: "The evidence is there, clearly, for everyone to see.

"He has been kicked out of the home that would have made it possible for him to come back on a regular basis."

A report released last month showed that Frogmore Cottage remains empty over a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were evicted.







