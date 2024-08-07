Ashley Park reveals adorable beginnings of romance with Paul Forman

Ashley Park had to surrender to the charm of her boyfriend, actor and model Paul Forman.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, the Emily in Paris actress revealed that she adamant not to date any more actors, especially ‘eye candy’ costar Paul.

“In the beginning, we were just friends, because I was at a point where I was like, ‘I will never date an actor again.’ And one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I’ve never dated an actor,’” narrated Ashley. “And I was like, ‘Amazing.’”

Ashley shared that he thought that Paul was “eye candy” which made her even more firm in her resolve that she would “never fall for someone who looks that impeccable.”

“We were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out.”

However, their friendship took a turn when opportunity presented itself in the form of volunteering for International Medical Corps with Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“It was going to be a whole week in Poland and I didn’t want to do it alone, so I thought, you know who should come with me, because literally we are just good friends, is Paul.”

In the meantime, while trying to form a chemistry with her screen-partner, Paul revealed during their last scenes that he was “getting really attached” to Ashley.

“I felt so all-knowing and above it. I was like, ‘Oh, you poor man, let me explain. This is a show. You’re just excited about the whole thing,’” she joked.

The Joy Ride star then finally caved in during their trip to Poland and realised they were both “so in love.”