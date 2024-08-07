Sandra Lee ‘checks in’ with herself inspired by Taylor Swift

Sandra Lee became a Taylor Swift fan

Sandra Lee got candid on how Taylor Swift is helping her out amid her return to the spotlight.



“I check in with myself often, actually talk to myself. ‘Is it OK with you, Sandy? Does this work for you? Have you made this mistake before?’ Is it going to be a mistake?’” Lee, 58, told Us Weekly for a cover story.

“I learned some of those life skill management techniques from Taylor Swift. We all have much to teach each other and ourselves.”

Lee also recounted on watching Swift, 34, question herself “when she was hurt by something someone had said on her social media.”

“And she was sitting in the car, and she goes, ‘I asked myself, are we going to do this again?’” Lee explains.

“In that moment, I thought, ‘She’s absolutely right. That’s exactly right.’ You don’t have to check with someone else. You have to check with yourself because you’re the person that has to live with you.”

Lee was seemingly remembering a scene from 2020’s Miss Americana, when Swift discussed struggling with her body image.

Lee remarked not being much of a big fan of Swift till then, but now she is. “Although I haven’t gone to the concert,” she says. “Who can get tickets?”

Starring in Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, which will hit Netflix on Friday, August 9, the Food Network alum is coming back to the public eye after taking a step back when her relationship with ex Andrew Cuomo imploded in 2019.