Ryan Reynolds' hilarious dig at Blake Lively's It Ends With Us love interest: Watch

Ryan Reynolds roasts Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star: Video

Ryan Reynolds has recently taken a hilarious dig at Blake Lively’s love interest in It Ends With Us movie.



On August 6, the Free Guy star posted a video to Instagram of himself grilling Brandon Sklenar during a press day for the new movie.

“It's not every day the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film. It's kind of crazy,” said Ryan.

The IF actor teased about Brandon’s physique and recruiting him to be his new dad.

In the caption, Ryan wrote, “New Dad Alert #ItEndsWithUsMovie.”

Ryan's interview with Brandon took a turn when he joked that he had been using methamphetamine.

“Ryan? You wanna take a break?” asked Brandon at one point, to which Ryan replied, “From Blake? Sure.”

Ryan’s mother Tammy Reynolds and best friend Hugh Jackman also took over the interview and roasted the actor.

“Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest,” said Tammy.

Ryan’s mother expressed her admiration for Brandon amid playful intimidation.

Tammy started reading questions her son wrote in jest that suggest Ryan is looking for a new father figure in his life.

“Ryan would love to have a new dad to have a catch, and I think he could really use a man in his life. Hugh is no spring chicken anymore. Blink once for yes, or blink once for I'd love to be your new dad.”

Later, Hugh entered the video as the third and final interviewer Brandon faced, as he jokingly said, "You are the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate.”

Brandon responded, “I have no idea what's happening at all today, but I do have to say while I have you here: Your work in Les Mis. . . what a triumph.”

“I mean, you can do it all. You're a unicorn,” he remarked.

In the end, Ryan, his mother and Hugh praised Brandon.

“I think we found the next Wolverine,” added Hugh.

Meanwhile, It Ends with Us will release in theatres on August 9.