King Charles faces 'constant battle' living with Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s quirky domestic dispute.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's home life has been described as a "constant battle" by Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot.

The 75-year-old King and 77-year-old Queen, who divide their time between Clarence House in London, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and Birkhall in Scotland, are said to be "polar opposites" in many aspects of their daily life.

Elliot revealed that their differing preferences, including their contrasting views on the ideal temperature for their home, often lead to playful but frequent "banter."

In Robert Hardman’s biography, King Charles: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Annabel Elliot reveals a quirky domestic struggle between King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to Elliot, the King prefers his home to have a refreshing cold breeze, while Queen Camilla favors warm and cozy living spaces.

This clash of preferences leads to an argument over whether to keep the windows open, creating ongoing tension in their household.

As Elliot puts it, "There's a constant battle about it," highlighting the amusing domestic differences between the royal couple.