Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'split': Fortune teller makes surprising prediction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been in news about their relationship since they said goodbye to the royal family in 2020, are "still working out" issues from their past.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who tied the knot in 2018 - have been together in a past life, claims astrologer Carol Starr.



The California-based couple, who returned to the spotlight with a new joint interview on CBS Sunday Morning, are said to be worrying about something unpleasant.

In conversation with royal commentator Kinsley Schofield for her YouTube channel, astrologer Carol Starr shared her thoughts on how the couple’s past affects their present.



She went on praising the Duchess, saying: "Meghan is a highly intelligent person. She knows exactly what she’s done, what she’s doing, and where she’s going every minute of every day. I do think she’s afraid of her emotions, that she’s not sure of herself all the time, and that she will have some self-doubt."

Starr also revealed the truth about the Duke's personality, claiming: "Harry has his problems. Worrying about the media. I feel that they really do love each other. They’re working out a lot of problems from past lifetimes."

She believes that any chatter surrounding relationship tension between the Sussexes is "just life."

"When you choose to be in the spotlight, often it’s chosen for you. As far as Harry’s concerned, it was chosen for him. But when you’re in it, it’s a whole different world. However, I think they are so over being in the spotlight.



“When you have that fame, you want to continue with it. You can say all you want, but I know she loves it much more than he does."



"They are in love, but they have a lot of problems. But I feel like they are working them out from past lifetimes. Maybe even more than one lifetime," concluded Starr.