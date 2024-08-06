Rihanna shines in gold body paint: stunning new shots Perfect Magazine

Rihanna stuns in daring looks for Perfect Magazine cover and spread.

Rihanna captivated audiences with her striking appearance on the cover and in a 40-page spread for Perfect Magazine.

The 36-year-old singer turned heads with a series of bold outfits, including a provocative gold body paint look paired with a matching Dolce & Gabbana bikini.

Her ensemble was completed with gold-sprayed locks and a coordinating necklace.



Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the singer showcased her remarkable figure throughout the shoot. In addition to the gold body paint look, she also dazzled in a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana coat, accentuated with a matching waist strap.

The superstar highlighted her legs in black Wolford tights paired with animal print heels, complemented by a chic updo and smokey eye makeup.

In another standout look, Rihanna wore a black corset with a harness by Junya Watanabe draped over her shoulders.

One of the most eye-catching images featured her wrapped in a black coat while reclining on a white tiger rug.

In her personal life, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, are parents to sons RZA and Riot.

The couple, who started dating four years ago, had been friends and collaborators before their romance.

Notably, Rocky opened for the U.S. leg of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour in 2013, and Rihanna appeared in his Fashion Killa music video the same year.