Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively choose THIS celebrity as son’s godfather

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announce godparents

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are actively seeking godparents for their children.

The 47-year-old star and the 36-year-old It Ends With Us actress have enlisted their ‘favourite’ people as godparents to their four young children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

Previously, Taylor Swift confirmed that she is the godmother to the acting couple’s little son, whose name was only confirmed last month.

During an exclusive interview with Variety on Monday, August 5, Deadpool & Wolverine’s director Shawn Levy revealed that he’s the godfather to Olin.

In addition, Levy shared that all of Ryan and Blake’s children have candidly appeared as alternate versions of Deadpool.

He said, “Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest," he explained.

"As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favourite voice cameo.”

Shawn opened up to People Magazine earlier this year, revealing that he and Ryan had developed a close bond after collaborating on multiple projects together.

The director, who has worked with the Canadian-born actor on 2021’s Free Guy and Netflix Sci-fi The Adam Project, also commented on living only “half a block” away from the couple.