Kit Harington shares heartwarming update about his daughter

Kit Harington is a proud dad as he celebrates his daughter’s milestone with wife Rose Leslie.

The Game of Thrones alum, 37, revealed to Extra that his year-old baby has taken her first steps, while promoting the upcoming third session of HBO's Industry.

“My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London, and I’m missing them a lot," he told the outlet.

Harington and Leslie, who tied the knot in June 2018, welcomed their son in February 2021 and their daughter was born in July 2023.

“I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed. They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous.”

While announcing the birth of their daughter, a spokesperson for Harington told People Magazine, that the couple were "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

The couple, who began dating on the set of Game of Thrones, are really private about their lives. It took them nearly four years to confirm their relationship to the public as they made their red-carpet debut in 2016.

Hence, Harington’s sweet update on his children is a rare incidence.