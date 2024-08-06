JLo has ‘not fully accepted’ Ben Affleck marriage is over: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

Jennifer Lopez is having a hard time accepting that her relationship with Ben Affleck has run its course for a second time, according to a new report.

Insiders close to the celebrity couple revealed to Page Six that Lopez, 55, is utterly “humiliated” and “furious,” especially since Affleck, 51, “was the one who initiated getting back together.”

For the unversed, the Oscar-winner and the Jenny from the Block hitmaker tied the knot in 2022 after giving their romance another try.

The couple — fondly known as Bennifer — previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and even got engaged.

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source shared, adding, “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Adding to the heartbreak, Lopez is deeply affected by the impact on their blended family, which includes children from their previous marriages.

“There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over,” the insider added.