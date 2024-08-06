Henry Cavill quips on no-moustache facial hair in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ cameo

Henry Cavill on his 'Cavillerine' look in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Henry Cavill made a subtle joke on his no-moustache, facial hair look in Deadpool and Wolverine cameo role as “Cavillerine”.



“To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself as Cavillerine posted on his Instagram on Monday, August 5.

Cavill seemed to take a dig at his look in 2016’s Justice League, the shooting for which was scheduled while the actor was in between filming Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The actor had grown a moustache for the action-thriller, and the creators of Justice League had to remove his moustache using CGI.

Shawn Levy, director of the marvel crossover movie, also opened up about Cavill’s cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, and how he was worried that fan’s in the theatre may have not heard the character’s name, “Cavillerine”, amid all the excitement of the star’s appearance.

“The Cavillerine. It bumped me out at the premiere because no one even heard that line because they were cheering so loud when they see him turn around,” Levy, 56, shared on the Monday, August 5, episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“So we’ve always called him the Cavillerine.”