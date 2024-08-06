Brooke Shields unveils new book cover and announces publishing date

Brooke Shields' new book gets publishing date and cover is unveiled: More inside

Brooke Shields’ new book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old gets publishing date and its cover has also been unveiled on August 5.



In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the actress said, “I hope this book can help start a conversation that benefits us collectively.”

Brooke stated, “Midlife can be the prime of life — it's filled with so many more possibilities than we've been led to believe.”

The actress told the outlet, “I have loved the process of writing this book, and I can't wait to share it with readers.”

According to book’s official description, “it is an intimate and empowering exploration of ageing that presents a new way for women to view getting older.”

Brooke’s new book will be published on January 14, 2025 by Flatiron Books. However, it’s now available for preorder, wherever books are sold. The actress will also narrate the audiobook edition.

Meanwhile, Brooke also wrote the New York Times bestselling books Down Came the Rain, a memoir of her experience with postpartum depression.

Not only that, other book she wrote was There Was a Little Girl. The story revolves around her relationship with her mother, Teri, who died in 2012.

In addition to her writing and acting, Brooke is the CEO of Commence, a haircare company that also promotes her mission about embracing life’s next steps.