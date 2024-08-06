Taylor Swift’s album ‘Tortured Poets’ retakes top spot on Billboard 200: Report

Taylor Swift reclaims No.1 spot on albums chart: More inside

Taylor Swift has earned again her number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for her album, The Tortured Poets Department.



On August 4, Billboard reported that Taylor’s album, which was released on April 19, spent its first 12 weeks on top of the albums chart until Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) moved her spot Tortured Poets in late July. Her album fell to number four for two weeks.

According to Luminate, Taylor’s 11th album reportedly reclaimed number one position after earning 71,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 1.

The outlet reported that the last album to spend at least 13 weeks at number one was Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, which scored 19 total nonconsecutive weeks at number one between March 2023 and March of this year.

In July, Taylor celebrated her 12th week at number one, as she took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their constant support.

“I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done – it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!! You’re just the greatest,” she wrote on July 20 alongside photos of her Eras Tour shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Meanwhile, Taylor would next perform three nights in Vienna, Austria, from August 8 to August 10. She will then perform in London between August 15 and August 20.